HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Erika Ashley Fisher Sells 589 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $148,357.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,604.80. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Erika Ashley Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41.

Shares of HUBS traded down $20.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,931. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.01 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.20 and its 200-day moving average is $426.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,792.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.44.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in HubSpot by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

