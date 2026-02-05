urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 9th

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, February 9th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, February 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, February 6th.

urban-gro Stock Performance

Shares of urban-gro stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 2,253,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,038. urban-gro has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On urban-gro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in urban-gro stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.77% of urban-gro at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About urban-gro

Urban-gro, Inc is a provider of cultivation solutions for the regulated cannabis and controlled environment agriculture markets. The company specializes in engineering, procurement and construction management for both indoor and greenhouse facilities. Its core offerings include professional-grade horticultural lighting systems, fertigation and nutrient distribution equipment, HVAC and environmental control solutions, as well as site assessment and project implementation services designed to optimize plant health and yield.

Complementing its hardware solutions, Urban-gro offers the Emerald Platform, a cloud-based monitoring and management software suite.

Featured Articles

