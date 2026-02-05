Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Trading Up 13.6% – What’s Next?

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 544,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 286,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Orex Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About Orex Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orex Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orex Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.