Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.200-8.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2 billion-$12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.0 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hershey from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.56.

HSY traded up $18.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.00. 5,699,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.18. Hershey has a one year low of $150.04 and a one year high of $225.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.31. Hershey had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 11.84%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hershey will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Taffet purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.19 per share, with a total value of $37,238.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,786.49. This represents a 2.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.46 per share, for a total transaction of $370,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,115.60. This trade represents a 4.36% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,450 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong 2026 outlook — Hershey reported EPS of $1.71 vs. ~$1.40 expected and revenue above estimates; management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $8.20–$8.52 and revenue around $12.2–12.3B, well above street expectations, giving investors conviction in a recovery in earnings. Reuters: Hershey sees strong 2026

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

