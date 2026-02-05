ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Trading Up 7.2% – Time to Buy?

ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.21. Approximately 3,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 89,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ThyssenKrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThyssenKrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ThyssenKrupp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.80%.The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion.

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS: TKAMY) is a diversified German industrial conglomerate headquartered in Essen and Düsseldorf. Formed in 1999 through the merger of Thyssen AG and Friedrich Krupp GmbH, the company operates across multiple segments, including steel production, materials distribution, industrial engineering, elevator technology and automotive components.

In its Materials Services division, ThyssenKrupp supplies processed and semi-finished steel products and high-performance materials to industries such as automotive, construction and machinery manufacturing.

