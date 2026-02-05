iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 95,404 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 43,843 shares.The stock last traded at $49.4450 and had previously closed at $49.76.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2,249,694.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,724,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,359 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,601,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States Treasury debt, the United States Government agency debt, taxable debt issued by the United States states and territories and their political subdivisions, debt issued by the United States and non-United States corporations, non- United States Government debt and supranational debt.

