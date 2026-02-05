Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Stock Price Up 10.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 4,579,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 29,002,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRML. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Critical Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Critical Metals presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Critical Metals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Critical Metals

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Critical Metals by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,196,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after buying an additional 1,887,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Critical Metals by 272.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 332,878 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,952,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Critical Metals by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 83,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Critical Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

