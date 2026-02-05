Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 462,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 257,478 shares.The stock last traded at $24.8650 and had previously closed at $24.98.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89.
Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.1015 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.
The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
