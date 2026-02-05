Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 462,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 257,478 shares.The stock last traded at $24.8650 and had previously closed at $24.98.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.1015 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 149,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 23,826 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 395,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. White Wing Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 345,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $787,000.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

