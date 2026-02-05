Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.400-12.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.8 billion-$8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.9 billion.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $24.10 on Thursday, hitting $405.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $406.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $438.72.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.12.

Get Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 1,698 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $682,697.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,132. The trade was a 12.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $2,236,839.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,025,061.70. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 25,531 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,637 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Rockwell Automation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Rockwell reported $2.75 EPS and roughly $2.10–2.11B revenue (?+12% YoY), driven by organic sales growth and higher volumes; top?line and EPS surprised consensus, supporting the company’s growth thesis. ROK Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Q1 results beat expectations — Rockwell reported $2.75 EPS and roughly $2.10–2.11B revenue (?+12% YoY), driven by organic sales growth and higher volumes; top?line and EPS surprised consensus, supporting the company’s growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Margins and profitability showed meaningful improvement — pre?tax and segment operating margins expanded materially on volume leverage, pricing and mix; annual recurring revenue also grew, indicating steadier recurring cash flow. Rockwell Automation Stock Dips After Earnings Beat: Why Bulls See a Fast Rebound

Margins and profitability showed meaningful improvement — pre?tax and segment operating margins expanded materially on volume leverage, pricing and mix; annual recurring revenue also grew, indicating steadier recurring cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance set but viewed as cautious — management issued a FY26 EPS range (11.40–12.20) and revenue targets that sit around or slightly below some sell?side expectations, leaving analysts parsing whether the guide is conservative or reflective of near?term headwinds. The mixed signal (strong quarter but cautious guide) is a primary reason for the stock’s muted reaction. Rockwell Automation Lifts Guidance as Profit Jumps

FY2026 guidance set but viewed as cautious — management issued a FY26 EPS range (11.40–12.20) and revenue targets that sit around or slightly below some sell?side expectations, leaving analysts parsing whether the guide is conservative or reflective of near?term headwinds. The mixed signal (strong quarter but cautious guide) is a primary reason for the stock’s muted reaction. Negative Sentiment: Market sold off the shares despite the beat — traders focused on the guidance tone and a one?time compensation timing effect that weighed on near?term cash flow, prompting profit?taking and a price decline on heavy volume. What’s Going On With Rockwell Automation Stock Thursday?

Market sold off the shares despite the beat — traders focused on the guidance tone and a one?time compensation timing effect that weighed on near?term cash flow, prompting profit?taking and a price decline on heavy volume. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts view operational gains as largely priced in — at least one shop had already tempered upside expectations ahead of the print, which increases sensitivity to any cautious guidance or one?offs. That reduced the positive surprise impact. Oppenheimer Sees Operational Gains Largely Priced In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $62,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.