Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.47 and last traded at C$16.41, with a volume of 78559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.30.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72. The company has a market cap of C$547.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians. The business activity of the group primarily functions through Canada.

