Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.73 and last traded at $39.4220, with a volume of 1542413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stag Industrial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 2,183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

