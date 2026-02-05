Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.40, but opened at $44.5799. Disco shares last traded at $42.34, with a volume of 24,098 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Disco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Disco Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $709.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Disco Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco (OTCMKTS: DSCSY) is a manufacturer of precision processing equipment and consumables for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company’s product portfolio includes wafer dicing saws, wafer thinning and grinding systems, laser dicing equipment, polishing systems, and diamond blades and wheels, along with associated tooling and process consumables designed for high-precision cutting and surface finishing.

Disco’s products are used in critical back-end semiconductor manufacturing steps such as dicing, singulation, thinning, surface preparation and polishing across applications including IC packaging, power devices, LEDs, MEMS and sensors.

