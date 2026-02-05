Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 30.250- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 30.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cigna Group Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE:CI traded up $11.94 on Thursday, hitting $283.65. 3,925,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,105. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.37 and a 200-day moving average of $283.96.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. TD Cowen set a $333.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cigna Group from $372.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $294.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 215.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 532,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,929,000 after purchasing an additional 363,510 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 389,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,811,000 after buying an additional 280,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,900,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $547,820,000 after acquiring an additional 279,564 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,570,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $475,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,322,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,325,000 after purchasing an additional 184,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

