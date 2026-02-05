Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2026

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This is a 1.2% increase from Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USOY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

About Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (USOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a put options strategy that emphasizes current income while providing exposure to the price of United States Oil Fund (USO). The underlying fund holds short-term futures contracts on WTI crude oil. USOY was launched on May 9, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.