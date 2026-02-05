Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This is a 1.2% increase from Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USOY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.73.
About Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.