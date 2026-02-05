Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.330-1.480 EPS.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE stock traded down $11.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.10. 13,091,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,854,918. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 938.28, a PEG ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 3.07. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $176.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $89.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush set a $39.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $217,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 229,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,925,910.40. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total transaction of $495,777.59. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 219,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,988,738.34. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 14,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $139,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

