Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($3.18), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.000- EPS.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE MOH traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.69. 2,192,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,202. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.49. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $133.40 and a 1 year high of $359.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.47.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $51,058.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,563.04. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 460,372 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $79,665,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 130.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 269,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,597,000 after acquiring an additional 152,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,551.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 127,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,873,000 after acquiring an additional 119,436 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

