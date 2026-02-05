Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $725.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.80 million. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

Reddit Stock Up 0.2%

RDDT traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $152.99. 10,844,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,993,662. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.17. Reddit has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $282.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.15.

Get Reddit alerts:

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 55,005 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $12,167,656.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 62,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,849,515.68. The trade was a 46.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.28, for a total value of $3,965,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 448,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,812,321.28. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 523,511 shares of company stock valued at $114,237,285 over the last 90 days. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Key Stories Impacting Reddit

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Reddit by 419.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,890 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,052,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Reddit by 38.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,724,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,632,000 after buying an additional 478,095 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 437.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 484,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,458,000 after buying an additional 394,460 shares in the last quarter.

Here are the key news stories impacting Reddit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat — Reddit reported Q4 EPS $1.24 vs. $0.97 consensus and revenue $725.6M vs. $665.8M forecast, showing improved profitability (net margin ~18%). Press Release

Q4 results beat — Reddit reported Q4 EPS $1.24 vs. $0.97 consensus and revenue $725.6M vs. $665.8M forecast, showing improved profitability (net margin ~18%). Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue guide topped expectations — Reddit guided Q1 revenue to $595M–$605M vs. consensus near ~$579M, signaling continued ad-revenue strength. CNBC: Q1 Guide

Q1 revenue guide topped expectations — Reddit guided Q1 revenue to $595M–$605M vs. consensus near ~$579M, signaling continued ad-revenue strength. Positive Sentiment: AI-fueled ad sales cited — Management and coverage highlight AI enhancements to Reddit’s ad platform as a reason advertisers are increasing spend; Reuters notes this helped forecast revenue above estimates and drove a strong after-hours move. Reuters: AI fuels ad sales

AI-fueled ad sales cited — Management and coverage highlight AI enhancements to Reddit’s ad platform as a reason advertisers are increasing spend; Reuters notes this helped forecast revenue above estimates and drove a strong after-hours move. Positive Sentiment: $1B share repurchase — Reddit announced a $1 billion buyback, a direct capital-return action that supports the share price and signals confidence from the board. BusinessWire: Buyback

$1B share repurchase — Reddit announced a $1 billion buyback, a direct capital-return action that supports the share price and signals confidence from the board. Neutral Sentiment: Media / analyst attention — Positive coverage (WSJ, CNBC) and commentary from influential voices (e.g., Jim Cramer) add momentum but also raise expectations that will need sustaining. WSJ: Q4 profit

Media / analyst attention — Positive coverage (WSJ, CNBC) and commentary from influential voices (e.g., Jim Cramer) add momentum but also raise expectations that will need sustaining. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling / pre-earnings pullback — CEO Steve Huffman has sold multiple blocks of shares (most recently ~18,000), which prompted a pre-earnings pullback and remains a near-term investor concern. SEC Form 4 Schaeffers: Pullback

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDDT shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Reddit from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reddit from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reddit

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.