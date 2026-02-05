Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 1.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday after Citizens Jmp upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Citizens Jmp now has a $100.00 price target on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $77.22 and last traded at $75.13. 33,020,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 22,069,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.92.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. Wall Street Zen cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,319,130. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue, bookings and cash flow were strong — revenue and bookings beat expectations, mobility and delivery grew double digits, and free cash flow hit a record (~$2.8B), supporting buyback activity and per-share upside. MarketBeat: Uber in the Buy Zone

Q4 revenue, bookings and cash flow were strong — revenue and bookings beat expectations, mobility and delivery grew double digits, and free cash flow hit a record (~$2.8B), supporting buyback activity and per-share upside. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed or upgraded UBER (multiple Outperform/Buy ratings and $100+ targets remain), and institutional buying/investor interest was highlighted as a support factor. These endorsements are helping stabilize the stock. StreetInsider: RBC Reiterates Outperform

Several analysts reaffirmed or upgraded UBER (multiple Outperform/Buy ratings and $100+ targets remain), and institutional buying/investor interest was highlighted as a support factor. These endorsements are helping stabilize the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership change — Balaji Krishnamurthy is named CFO; he’s a vocal proponent of autonomous vehicles (AVs). This signals continued strategic emphasis on robotaxis (long-term upside) but also implies capital allocation choices that investors will watch closely. TechCrunch: Uber appoints new CFO

Leadership change — Balaji Krishnamurthy is named CFO; he’s a vocal proponent of autonomous vehicles (AVs). This signals continued strategic emphasis on robotaxis (long-term upside) but also implies capital allocation choices that investors will watch closely. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets across the board (Wells Fargo, Cantor, Mizuho, Wedbush, etc.) but most retained Overweight/Outperform stances — the debate is now largely about timing and margin trajectory rather than the long-term thesis. TickerReport: Cantor target cut

Analysts trimmed price targets across the board (Wells Fargo, Cantor, Mizuho, Wedbush, etc.) but most retained Overweight/Outperform stances — the debate is now largely about timing and margin trajectory rather than the long-term thesis. Negative Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS missed estimates (0.71 vs. ~0.79), and Q1 guidance (EPS 0.65–0.72) came in below consensus — management flagged margin pressure from cheaper ride options and higher taxes. That weaker profit outlook is the primary near-term driver of downward pressure. Reuters: Profit forecast misses

Q4 adjusted EPS missed estimates (0.71 vs. ~0.79), and Q1 guidance (EPS 0.65–0.72) came in below consensus — management flagged margin pressure from cheaper ride options and higher taxes. That weaker profit outlook is the primary near-term driver of downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction after the print included a sell-off and analyst caution — headlines focused on the profit/guidance miss despite strong growth, which increases short-term volatility risk. Zacks: Uber slumps on tepid outlook

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Stories

