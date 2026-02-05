Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 4,100 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 3,165.
ANTO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,992.86.
Antofagasta Stock Down 0.7%
Antofagasta Company Profile
Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.
