JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $305.54 and last traded at $310.1670. Approximately 9,234,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 11,876,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.27.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s move into bank?issued stablecoins and token rails (JPMD on Base) reinforces its push into crypto infrastructure and fee?generating product lines outside traditional banking — a potential medium?term revenue diversification tailwind. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan strategists have reiterated bullish longer?term views on bitcoin relative to gold, highlighting the firm's research prominence in digital asset narratives that can help win client flows and trading fees. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan to "Neutral" — a modest positive from the sell?side that can support sentiment in the near term. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan research revised Lululemon EPS upward after meetings — reflects the strength and influence of JPM's equity research business (revenue/flows benefit but not a direct corporate headline). Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory and policy focus: Reuters reports big U.S. banks (including JPMorgan) increased lobbying spend substantially — shows management investing to shape policy outcomes but also underlines regulatory scrutiny. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan Private Bank research finds most family offices still avoid crypto — useful market intelligence for JPM's wealth business but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Corporate disclosures: JPMorgan notified Iluka Resources and Treasury Wine Estates that it ceased to be a substantial shareholder — routine portfolio/positioning moves by the bank's asset management/trading operations. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Political/regulatory risk to monetary policy: coverage that Kevin Warsh (recent Trump nominee) will press for rate cuts — if market expectations shift toward cuts, that can pressure bank net interest margins and weigh on bank stocks including JPM. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Reputational/legal risk: a prominent pro?XRP lawyer accused JPMorgan of manipulating bitcoin markets — such allegations can raise regulatory and litigation attention even if unproven, creating headline risk. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $844.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.37 and a 200 day moving average of $306.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. QTR Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 530.2% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 21,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

