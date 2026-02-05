Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.4870. 71,762,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 53,717,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

