Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Down 8.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.24 and last traded at $43.3150. Approximately 53,396,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 26,444,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

Key Headlines Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Novo launched a 2026 share?repurchase programme (up to DKK 15bn total; new tranche up to DKK 3.8bn) — a buyback that can support the share price and offset some investor concern. Novo repurchase programme

Novo launched a 2026 share?repurchase programme (up to DKK 15bn total; new tranche up to DKK 3.8bn) — a buyback that can support the share price and offset some investor concern. Positive Sentiment: Novo declared a cash dividend (DKK 1.2751 per share payment scheduled for April) — another shareholder return that cushions downside.

Novo declared a cash dividend (DKK 1.2751 per share payment scheduled for April) — another shareholder return that cushions downside. Neutral Sentiment: Company disclosure: trading by board members, executives and associated persons was reported today (routine compliance item; signals insiders are transacting but not necessarily directional). Insider trading disclosure

Company disclosure: trading by board members, executives and associated persons was reported today (routine compliance item; signals insiders are transacting but not necessarily directional). Neutral Sentiment: Novo confirmed a planned U.S. launch of an oral Ozempic (oral semaglutide) in Q2 — potential longer?term revenue diversification but unclear near?term margin impact. Ozempic pill launch

Novo confirmed a planned U.S. launch of an oral Ozempic (oral semaglutide) in Q2 — potential longer?term revenue diversification but unclear near?term margin impact. Negative Sentiment: Hims & Hers began offering a compounded, oral copy of Wegovy at an introductory $49 per month — a dramatic undercut to branded pricing that amplifies concerns about durable pricing power for GLP?1 drugs and triggered today’s selling pressure. Hims & Hers launches $49 Wegovy copy

Hims & Hers began offering a compounded, oral copy of Wegovy at an introductory $49 per month — a dramatic undercut to branded pricing that amplifies concerns about durable pricing power for GLP?1 drugs and triggered today’s selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Novo said it will pursue legal action against Hims & Hers over mass compounding of Wegovy — a sign of escalating industry conflict that could lead to costly litigation and uncertainty over market access. Novo legal action vs Hims & Hers

Novo said it will pursue legal action against Hims & Hers over mass compounding of Wegovy — a sign of escalating industry conflict that could lead to costly litigation and uncertainty over market access. Negative Sentiment: Management already warned investors of a 2026 revenue and operating?profit decline (guidance cited U.S. price cuts, margin pressure and competition) — that guidance drove a large multi?day selloff and remains the primary framework for today’s weakness. Shock 2026 guidance

Management already warned investors of a 2026 revenue and operating?profit decline (guidance cited U.S. price cuts, margin pressure and competition) — that guidance drove a large multi?day selloff and remains the primary framework for today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Regional weakness: Ozempic sales in greater China fell last year — an early sign that growth is softening outside the U.S. as competition intensifies. Ozempic China sales drop

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Zacks Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 8.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.13.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 73.50%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,984,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658,867 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $310,199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,101.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,383,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,475,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,467 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Featured Articles

