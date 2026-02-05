Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.17.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $86.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,020.39. 7,664,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $964.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,054.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $895.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 10Elms LLP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and strong 2026 guidance — Lilly reported a large revenue and EPS beat driven by Zepbound and Mounjaro, and raised FY?2026 guidance (revenue and EPS), giving the company a clear growth narrative that supports higher valuation. Lilly reports fourth-quarter 2025 financial results

Blowout Q4 results and strong 2026 guidance — Lilly reported a large revenue and EPS beat driven by Zepbound and Mounjaro, and raised FY?2026 guidance (revenue and EPS), giving the company a clear growth narrative that supports higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bigger price targets — Multiple firms (Morgan Stanley, Cantor Fitzgerald and others) raised price targets and kept overweight/buy ratings after the results, supporting upside in the shares. Analyst price target coverage

Analyst upgrades and bigger price targets — Multiple firms (Morgan Stanley, Cantor Fitzgerald and others) raised price targets and kept overweight/buy ratings after the results, supporting upside in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Capacity investments reinforce volume-led defense — Lilly’s ongoing manufacturing buildouts (including a $3.5B facility in Pennsylvania) underpin its strategy to offset U.S. price pressure with unit growth, which investors see as a durable advantage. Lilly to invest in Pennsylvania facility

Capacity investments reinforce volume-led defense — Lilly’s ongoing manufacturing buildouts (including a $3.5B facility in Pennsylvania) underpin its strategy to offset U.S. price pressure with unit growth, which investors see as a durable advantage. Neutral Sentiment: Wider GLP?1 market developments — Other players (Pfizer, Structure Therapeutics, etc.) are advancing oral and alternative GLP?1 candidates; these expand the market but also increase long?term competition and opportunity — watch trial readouts and commercialization plans. Pfizer GLP-1 and pipeline coverage

Wider GLP?1 market developments — Other players (Pfizer, Structure Therapeutics, etc.) are advancing oral and alternative GLP?1 candidates; these expand the market but also increase long?term competition and opportunity — watch trial readouts and commercialization plans. Negative Sentiment: Low?cost rival pill pressures pricing expectations — Hims & Hers announced a $49 compounded oral semaglutide product, prompting investor concern that branded GLP?1 pricing power could be weakened and contributing to intraday share weakness. Novo and Lilly fall after Hims & Hers $49 pill

Low?cost rival pill pressures pricing expectations — Hims & Hers announced a $49 compounded oral semaglutide product, prompting investor concern that branded GLP?1 pricing power could be weakened and contributing to intraday share weakness. Negative Sentiment: Law firm investigation announced — Scott+Scott is probing whether Lilly’s directors/officers breached fiduciary duties; even if preliminary, such inquiries raise governance and litigation risk that can weigh on sentiment. Scott+Scott investigation

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

