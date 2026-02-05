QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $287.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.07 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.96%.

QuinStreet Price Performance

NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. QuinStreet has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $25.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QNST shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.0% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 113,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 406,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

See Also

