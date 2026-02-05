Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.540-2.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Gen Digital also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.640-0.660 EPS.

Gen Digital Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:GEN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,319,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,191. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. Gen Digital has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.09% and a net margin of 12.74%.Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GEN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Insider Transactions at Gen Digital

In related news, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 113,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $3,082,838.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,932,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,662,417.60. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Chrystal purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $135,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 28,419 shares in the company, valued at $771,291.66. This represents a 21.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gen Digital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gen Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after buying an additional 28,522 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Gen Digital by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 9.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Gen Digital by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

