HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 87,049 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF $SCHY

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,049 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.85% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHY. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,185,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 539,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after buying an additional 385,730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 86,606 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 294,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

SCHY stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.57. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility. SCHY was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

