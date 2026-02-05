Biogen (BIIB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/3/2026 – Biogen was given a new $191.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 1/30/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $205.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $143.00 to $178.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – Biogen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.
- 1/9/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $157.00 to $197.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $142.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $177.00 to $207.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $153.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – Biogen had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Biogen had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/18/2025 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Biogen had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/12/2025 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $156.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – Biogen had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $144.00.
- 12/10/2025 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating.
- 12/10/2025 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – Biogen had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $134,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,390.30. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.
