Biogen (BIIB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2026 – Biogen was given a new $191.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/30/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $205.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $143.00 to $178.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Biogen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

1/9/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $157.00 to $197.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $142.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $177.00 to $207.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $153.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Biogen had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Biogen had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Biogen had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $156.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Biogen had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $144.00.

12/10/2025 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating.

12/10/2025 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Biogen had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $134,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,390.30. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

