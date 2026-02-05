Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at TD Cowen

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $108.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research raised Clorox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Get Clorox alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.59. 2,537,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,252. Clorox has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $159.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average of $113.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 299.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.13 per share, for a total transaction of $416,520.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,690. This represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its stake in Clorox by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Clorox by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Clorox

Here are the key news stories impacting Clorox this week:

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.