NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at TD Cowen

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXPI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.1%

NXPI traded down $4.73 on Wednesday, reaching $222.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,446. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $255.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.63 and its 200 day moving average is $221.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 225 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $225.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,554.76. This represents a 1.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $524,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,714.05. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its price target to $300 and kept an overweight rating — a material upside signal from a major house that can lend support to the stock. KeyCorp PT Raise

KeyCorp raised its price target to $300 and kept an overweight rating — a material upside signal from a major house that can lend support to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed its “buy” rating with a $250 target, signaling continued analyst conviction despite short?term weakness. Needham Reaffirmation

Needham reaffirmed its “buy” rating with a $250 target, signaling continued analyst conviction despite short?term weakness. Positive Sentiment: Evercore kept an outperform rating (cutting its PT to $260), and JPMorgan nudged its PT to $250 — both moves preserve upside expectations even after trimming estimates. Evercore JPMorgan

Evercore kept an outperform rating (cutting its PT to $260), and JPMorgan nudged its PT to $250 — both moves preserve upside expectations even after trimming estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings?call coverage highlights a strategic shift toward “Physical/Edge AI” (eIQ Agentic, S32N7). This is strategically positive long term but will take execution and time to materially affect revenue. Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings?call coverage highlights a strategic shift toward “Physical/Edge AI” (eIQ Agentic, S32N7). This is strategically positive long term but will take execution and time to materially affect revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary calls the post?earnings slide a potential buying window — useful for contrarian investors but contingent on margin/inventory normalization. MarketBeat Buying Window

Market commentary calls the post?earnings slide a potential buying window — useful for contrarian investors but contingent on margin/inventory normalization. Negative Sentiment: Multiple brokers trimmed price targets (TD Cowen to $250, Citigroup to $255, Mizuho to $255, BofA to $245) — the cuts reflect concern about margins, inventory and near?term cadence and add selling pressure. TD Cowen Citigroup Mizuho BofA

Multiple brokers trimmed price targets (TD Cowen to $250, Citigroup to $255, Mizuho to $255, BofA to $245) — the cuts reflect concern about margins, inventory and near?term cadence and add selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/press headlines tying the share drop to margin/inventory metrics and technical breaks (below the 50?day, testing the 200?day SMA) intensified the selloff; technical failure could lead to further downside. Yahoo Selloff Coverage

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

