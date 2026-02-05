Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Raised to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,397. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

About Raiffeisen Bank International

(Get Free Report)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank’s service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.