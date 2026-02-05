TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TAL. Macquarie upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TAL

TAL Education Group Trading Up 0.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:TAL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,008,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,022. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.08. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 572.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in TAL Education Group by 386.0% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group is a leading provider of after-school tutoring services in China, specializing in K-12 academic instruction. The company offers a range of programs designed to help primary and secondary school students strengthen their core competencies in subjects such as mathematics, English, Chinese language and science. TAL leverages both in-person learning centers and digital platforms to deliver its curriculum, aiming to support student progress through interactive lessons and personalized study plans.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, TAL Education Group has grown into one of China’s largest private education firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.