Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.0 million-$74.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.7 million.

PI traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.83. The company had a trading volume of 782,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,825. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.61 and a beta of 1.56. Impinj has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $247.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $92.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.87 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. Impinj has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Impinj from $217.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $255.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.22.

In other news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 134,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total transaction of $20,242,816.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,132,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,230,374.72. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 672,780 shares of company stock valued at $106,355,666. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. State Street Corp grew its position in Impinj by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Impinj by 48.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,580,000 after purchasing an additional 393,685 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 667,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,908 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Impinj by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

