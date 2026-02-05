ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Given New $145.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ARM from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ARM from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on ARM from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM traded up $5.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.88. 24,157,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,517,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 4.35. ARM has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $183.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average of $138.52.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. ARM has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth $2,405,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ARM by 2,623.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,671,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,403 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in ARM by 2,760.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat on revenue and EPS and management issued stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance (EPS 0.540–0.620; revenue guidance above Street estimates), highlighting continued AI-driven demand. Q3 Slide Deck

Q3 results beat on revenue and EPS and management issued stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance (EPS 0.540–0.620; revenue guidance above Street estimates), highlighting continued AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: CEO Rene Haas said Arm’s data-center business is “exploding” and could soon rival handset revenues — a direct bullish signal for longer-term growth and AI exposure. Bloomberg Interview

CEO Rene Haas said Arm’s data-center business is “exploding” and could soon rival handset revenues — a direct bullish signal for longer-term growth and AI exposure. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally constructive: New Street upgraded ARM to buy and several firms (TD Cowen, Mizuho, Rosenblatt, Wells Fargo) kept bullish ratings or overweight positions even while trimming price targets — indicating continued analyst confidence in upside versus current levels. New Street Upgrade

Analysts remain generally constructive: New Street upgraded ARM to buy and several firms (TD Cowen, Mizuho, Rosenblatt, Wells Fargo) kept bullish ratings or overweight positions even while trimming price targets — indicating continued analyst confidence in upside versus current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Arm announced an “Arm Everywhere” event (Mar 24) that could serve as a catalyst if new partnerships or product roadmaps are revealed, but impact depends on announcements. Event Notice

Arm announced an “Arm Everywhere” event (Mar 24) that could serve as a catalyst if new partnerships or product roadmaps are revealed, but impact depends on announcements. Negative Sentiment: Licensing revenue narrowly missed estimates and triggered an after-hours selloff; investors are parsing whether handset royalty growth will slow, which would pressure a key, high-margin revenue stream. CNBC Licensing Miss

Licensing revenue narrowly missed estimates and triggered an after-hours selloff; investors are parsing whether handset royalty growth will slow, which would pressure a key, high-margin revenue stream. Negative Sentiment: Broader industry headwinds — memory shortages and manufacturers trimming phone production — could weigh on Arm’s handset-related revenue in the near term and have already pressured chip peers. Reuters on Memory Shortage

Broader industry headwinds — memory shortages and manufacturers trimming phone production — could weigh on Arm’s handset-related revenue in the near term and have already pressured chip peers. Negative Sentiment: Several firms cut price targets (e.g., TD Cowen, Mizuho, Wells Fargo, Rosenblatt) — while many ratings remain positive, the lower PTs moderate near-term upside expectations. Analyst PT Coverage

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

