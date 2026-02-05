JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BrightView (NYSE:BV) Stock

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BV. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BrightView in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BrightView from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. CJS Securities raised shares of BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BrightView from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BrightView from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of NYSE:BV traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.90. 882,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.75 and a beta of 1.28. BrightView has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $17.10.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.91 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 1.90%.BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightView news, Director William L. Cornog purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $385,200. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $441,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 142,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,129.96. This trade represents a 19.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BrightView by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 66.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BrightView by 225.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Inc (NYSE:BV) is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company’s core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView’s service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

