Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $560.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup to $560.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lumentum to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Get Lumentum alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LITE

Lumentum Trading Up 8.4%

LITE stock traded up $38.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $504.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,466,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,685. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $507.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.54.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $1,751,904.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,776.48. The trade was a 42.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.63, for a total value of $1,014,114.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,434,448.72. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,612 shares of company stock worth $7,317,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 7,168.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,958,000 after buying an additional 357,367 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,771,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in Lumentum by 14.8% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 516,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,092,000 after acquiring an additional 66,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.