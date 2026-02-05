Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $81.32 and last traded at $82.0080, with a volume of 3978084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.76.

Specifically, Director Reed Hastings sold 390,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $32,696,821.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,502.20. This represents a 99.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Netflix from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $341.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BG Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 302,182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 18,837 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,604,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 71.1% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 234,831 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $314,469,000 after acquiring an additional 97,622 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Articles

