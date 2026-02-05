Insider Buying: 360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP) Insider Buys 1,290,764 Shares of Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 1,290,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$400,136.84.

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 23rd, Tony Pitt bought 10,816 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$3,352.96.
  • On Thursday, January 22nd, Tony Pitt purchased 19,073 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$5,912.63.
  • On Thursday, January 15th, Tony Pitt purchased 119,093 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$36,918.83.
  • On Thursday, January 8th, Tony Pitt acquired 411,266 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$127,492.46.
  • On Wednesday, December 31st, Tony Pitt acquired 199,659 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$61,894.29.
  • On Monday, December 22nd, Tony Pitt bought 39,384,393 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$12,209,161.83.
  • On Thursday, November 13th, Tony Pitt purchased 3,752,847 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,163,382.57.

360 Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $121.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 26.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.10.

About 360 Capital Group

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP)

