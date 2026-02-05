Tasman Resources (ASX:TAS) Insider Louis Varrasso Acquires 2,300,000 Shares

Tasman Resources Ltd (ASX:TAS – Get Free Report) insider Louis Varrasso acquired 2,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$94,300.00.

Tasman Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.78. The company has a market cap of $4.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.74.

About Tasman Resources

Tasman Resources Ltd engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for precious and base metals, including gold, silver, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, nickel, and uranium, as well as iron-oxide. The company holds 100% interests in the Lake Torrens IOCG project; Pernatty IOCG project; and Parkinson Dam Epithermal Gold-Silver (Lead-Zinc) project. Tasman Resources Ltd was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Perth, Australia.

