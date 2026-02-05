Tasman Resources (ASX:TAS) Insider Louis Varrasso Acquires 2,300,000 Shares

Tasman Resources Ltd (ASX:TAS – Get Free Report) insider Louis Varrasso acquired 2,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$94,300.00.
Tasman Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.78. The company has a market cap of $4.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.74.
About Tasman Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tasman Resources
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Tasman Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasman Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.