Mizuho Boosts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $215.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGN. Wall Street Zen raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $15.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.23. 1,418,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,988. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $232.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 73.1% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 7,650.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Align Technology by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

