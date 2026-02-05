Mizuho Boosts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $215.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGN. Wall Street Zen raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.08.
Align Technology Price Performance
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Align Technology
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 73.1% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 7,650.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Align Technology by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Align Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Align Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat — Align reported EPS of $3.29 vs. $2.99 consensus and revenue of $1.05B vs. $1.03B, driven by higher Clear Aligner volumes. Strong top- and bottom-line beats are the primary catalyst for the rally. Zacks: ALGN Stock Climbs on Q4
- Positive Sentiment: Record Invisalign/Clear Aligner volumes — Management highlighted record aligner volumes, a clear operational positive that supports revenue momentum and the bullish investor reaction. Benzinga: Invisalign Volumes Hit Records
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and forecast increases — Multiple analysts raised forecasts and reiterated/initiated bullish views (including William Blair maintaining a Buy), supporting further upside expectations. Benzinga: Analysts Increase Forecasts
- Neutral Sentiment: Q1 revenue guidance roughly in line with Street — Management issued first-quarter revenue guidance near consensus (~$1.0B), which reduces near-term forecast risk but offers limited positive surprise. Reuters: Beats Q4; Guidance In Line
- Neutral Sentiment: 2026 revenue target and DSO momentum — Company outlined a 3%–4% revenue growth target for 2026 and emphasized DSO channel gains and digital initiatives; positive for longer term but not an immediate earnings kicker. Seeking Alpha: 2026 Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Options market activity noted — Commentary on options flow may indicate elevated short-term trading interest, but that can amplify both directions and is not a directional fundamental. Benzinga: Options Market
- Negative Sentiment: Margins contracted — Gross and operating margins fell in the quarter, which could pressure profitability if not reversed, and investors will watch margin recovery in 2026. Zacks: Margins Down
- Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s view is cautious despite raising the price target — MS lifted its PT to $169 (from $154) but kept an “equal weight” rating, implying limited near-term upside relative to the current trading level. Benzinga: Morgan Stanley PT
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest report appears inconsistent — a flagged increase in short interest lacks reliable figures in the data; ambiguous but worth monitoring if accurate increases occur. Short Interest Note
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.
The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.
