Citizens Jmp Cuts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $285.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $342.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.18% from the stock’s previous close.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.72.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of ORCL traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.59. 19,898,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,883,330. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $401.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 62,223 shares of company stock worth $12,136,764 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,060,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,723 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,555,961,000 after buying an additional 266,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,275,378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,357,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.