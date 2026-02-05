Evercore ISI Boosts Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $68.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $72.00 target price on Bio-Techne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Bio-Techne stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.41, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 26,943 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,366 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,473,000 after purchasing an additional 436,657 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

