Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BSX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bankshares set a $115.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 3.6%

BSX stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.24. 22,271,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,930,081. The company has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $74.86 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.13.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,319,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,002,258,000 after purchasing an additional 713,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,424,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,466,320,000 after buying an additional 622,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $2,089,937,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,963,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,656,131,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

