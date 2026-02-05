Acala Token (ACA) Trading Down 37.1% Over Last 7 Days

Acala Token (ACA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000072 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,666,660 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,600,000,000 with 1,166,666,660 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.00390066 USD and is down -12.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $2,411,662.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

