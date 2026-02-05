Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $9.16. Vestas Wind Systems AS shares last traded at $9.1370, with a volume of 55,395 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Vestas Wind Systems AS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 5.00%.The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems AS will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS: VWDRY) is a Danish company that develops, manufactures, installs and services wind turbines and related solutions for the global wind energy industry. The company is known for providing complete wind power solutions across a project’s lifecycle, from initial site assessment and turbine design through to installation, commissioning and long?term operations and maintenance.

Vestas’ product and service offering spans turbine platforms for onshore and offshore wind, along with key components such as blades, nacelles and towers.

