MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $321.47, but opened at $277.99. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $268.9630, with a volume of 345,678 shares.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

