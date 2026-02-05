Brait (LON:BRAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Brait (LON:BRAI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Brait Trading Up 0.3%

BRAI stock traded up GBX 0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 237.63. 78,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,309. Brait has a 52-week low of GBX 169.88 and a 52-week high of GBX 242. The company has a market cap of £134.05 million and a PE ratio of -21.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.55.

Get Brait alerts:

Brait Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brait Limited is a Guernsey?incorporated, London?listed closed?ended investment company specializing in private equity investments. The company focuses on acquiring and developing high?quality branded businesses across various sectors, with a particular emphasis on consumer?facing industries. Brait’s shares trade on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker BRAI and on the JSE Limited in South Africa under the ticker BAT.

The company’s core activities involve the identification, acquisition, and active management of portfolio companies that demonstrate strong growth potential and cash?generative capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brait Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brait and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.