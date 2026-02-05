Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.39%.The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion.

Astellas Pharma Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 60,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,747. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALPMY. Zacks Research lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc is a Tokyo-based, global pharmaceutical company traded in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol ALPMY. The company focuses on discovering, developing and marketing prescription medicines in key therapeutic areas, including oncology, urology, immunology, neuroscience and cardiovascular/metabolic diseases. Astellas seeks to bring innovative treatments to market by combining internal research capabilities with external partnerships and collaborative agreements around the world.

Core products in Astellas’ portfolio include the immunosuppressant Prograf (tacrolimus), the overactive bladder treatments Vesicare (solifenacin) and Myrbetriq (mirabegron), and the prostate cancer therapy Xtandi (enzalutamide).

