Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Veralto had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.970-1.010 EPS.

Veralto Stock Performance

Veralto stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.62. 610,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Veralto has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Veralto’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Report on VLTO

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $101,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,373.90. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLTO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,615,000 after acquiring an additional 997,778 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec purchased a new stake in Veralto during the third quarter valued at $60,543,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 7,570.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 366,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,106,000 after buying an additional 362,030 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 395,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,883,000 after buying an additional 323,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 7,813.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 307,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after buying an additional 303,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.