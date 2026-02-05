Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Plexus (PLXS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) in the last few weeks:

1/30/2026 – Plexus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Plexus had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $206.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Plexus was given a new $195.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Trading.

1/28/2026 – Plexus had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $165.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Plexus had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

In other news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,024,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,350. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total value of $987,612.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,880.69. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 25,061 shares of company stock worth $4,758,892 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

