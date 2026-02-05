Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Plexus (PLXS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) in the last few weeks:
- 1/30/2026 – Plexus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Plexus had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $206.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – Plexus was given a new $195.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Trading.
- 1/28/2026 – Plexus had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $165.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Plexus had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,024,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,350. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total value of $987,612.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,880.69. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 25,061 shares of company stock worth $4,758,892 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.
