FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.99, but opened at $15.09. FMC shares last traded at $12.8570, with a volume of 6,179,565 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 14.81%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Key Stories Impacting FMC

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting FMC this week:

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays cut shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $43.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FMC

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, Director John Mitchell Raines bought 7,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,805.68. This represents a 103.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 200,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,545 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $204,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $267,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 60.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Down 22.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.